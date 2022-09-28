PNX Metals snags another NT gold deposit

PNX Metals has signed an agreement to purchase the Mt Porter gold deposit in the Northern Territory from private company Ausgold Trading.

The price is $1.05 million to be paid upon completion (incorporating PNX shares with a deemed value of 0.04 cents and cash). Further staged payments are required subject to certain resource scale and development hurdles being met.

The acquisition is consistent with PNX’s strategy to consolidate nearby projects which host existing gold, silver or base metals mineral resources to support the proposed Fountain Head and Hayes Creek development projects, and have significant exploration upside.

The Mt Porter mineral lease situated about 50 kilometres of the proposed plant and infrastructure at Fountain Head via the existing Mt Wells Road.

A JORC 2012 compliant mineral resource estimate of 681,000 tonnes at 2.2 grams per tonne gold for 48,200 oz was completed by independent mining consultants Measured Group June 28, 2022.

PNX managing director James Fox said the Mt Porter gold deposit is near-surface, can be mined via open-pit, and would integrate well with the proposed development plans at the Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver projects.

“The upfront cost of the gold ounces at Mt Porter is below the market average taking into account the high confidence, with 84 per cent in the indicated category, and highly prospective exploration targets which exist along strike and have the potential to provide additional scale to future operations.”