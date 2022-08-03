Platina plans gold presence in WA

Platina Resources is seeking to expand its portfolio of gold exploration assets in Western Australia, applying for an exploration licence for the Jubilee Gold Project, 15 kilometres east of Meekatharra in the Murchison Province.

Located within the prolific gold producing Yilgarn Craton, the application covers 156km over 51 blocks in close proximity to Westgold Resources’ Meekatharra Gold Operation, which incorporates the 1.8mt per annum Bluebird gold processing hub covering the Paddy’s Flat, Yaloginda, Nannine and Reedy’s open-pit and underground mining centres.

Paddy’s Flat is a large, historic gold field which has produced in excess of 1.5m ounces.

Jubilee also adjoins the eastern border of Great Boulder Resources’ Side Well Project, which hosts the high-grade Mulga Bill prospect which has returned very high-grade drilling intersections.

Platina managing director Corey Nolan said the Jubilee prospect offered significant potential.

“Great Boulder reported recent drilling intersected very high-grade and large widths of gold at the Mulga Bill prospect, which is over 6km in strike length and hosts a mineralised system open to the north, south and to depth,” he said.

“Mulga Bill’s high-grade mineralisation is parallel to the eastern limb of the Polelle Syncline. Regional magnetics indicate a similar favourable structural setting at Jubilee with several north-south and east-west trending structures.

“There appears to have been limited historical exploration over the Jubilee tenement which is interpreted to have a shallow level of transported cover.”

Nolan said that once the tenement was granted, Platina could quickly mobilise via the Goldfields Highway and commence field activities, which would include a gravity survey and a low-cost reconnaissance geochemistry program to identify targets for future drilling.

Jubilee lies 150km north of the company’s Challa Gold Project where the company recently completed a 3500m air core drill program.