Plan to screen FIFO applicants on sexual harassment

The Minerals Council of Australia is working closely with the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CMEWA) on appropriate actions to prevent sexual harassment perpetrators seeking alternative employment arrangements within the mining industry.

This could include the need for FIFO recruitment candidates to make a statutory declaration that they were not sexual predators before new employment is offered.

The CMEWA believes removing potential trouble-makers would help improve safety, mental health and security at mine sites.

CME acting policy and advocacy director Adrienne LaBombard said recruitment and pre-employment screening were areas where CME and its member companies were undertaking significant work to enhance controls and ensure those working in the mining and resources sector understand its commitment to providing safe and inclusive workplaces for all employees.

“On the ground there are member company sites where the amenities and configuration of their accommodation facilities have been adjusted with enhanced safety, wellbeing and security in mind,” she said.

LaBombard said employers were likely to adopt the extra selection criterion because the sector already has a “zero-tolerance” approach to sexual harassment and assault.

“We have said repeatedly that our aim is to eliminate all forms of unacceptable behaviour from our sector – and that goal remains,” she said.

“It is why CME and its member companies participated fully in the parliamentary inquiry, and why we have committed to acting on all recommendations arising from it that are practical and which will deliver positive outcomes.”

The move comes after the State Government accepted several recommendations from the 2022 parliamentary inquiry into sexual harassment against women in the FIFO mining industry.

A new code of practice will be developed within the next 12 months to improve mine accommodation security. The State Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety will establish a new “culturally appropriate” specialist group within WorkSafe to handle sexual harassment and assault complaints.

MCA chief executive Tania Constable said it was important that all jurisdictions were consistent in the development and application of legislative and policy settings designed to prevent and respond to sexual harassment.

“The MCA is pleased that the WA Government acknowledges and supports the adoption of all 55 Respect@Work recommendations and welcomes its commitment to working with all jurisdictions,” she said.

“The mining industry workforce is extremely mobile, and many operators have assets in multiple jurisdictions, so regulatory and policy settings must be nationally uniform to ensure everyone has the same expectations as well as protections.”