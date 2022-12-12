Placement funds Anova exploration

Anova Metals has received firm commitments for a two-tranche placement of 562.5 million new fully paid ordinary shares to new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors at an issue price of 1.6 cents per share, to raise about $9m.

Placement proceeds will be predominantly utilised towards accelerating exploration on Anova’s WA programs, including the Golden Dragon and Fields Find projects currently owned by DC Mines, which the company is in the process of acquiring.

The company expects about 40,000 metres to be drilled in total across its WA projects in 2023.

The drilling programs are designed to test a range of resource extension, brownfields and greenfields targets. The 2023 exploration program will also include extensive field sampling and mapping activities along with several targeted geophysical programs.

Anova managing director, Amanda Buckingham, said the funds would enable the team to plan and secure the key equipment and personnel required to deliver the substantial pipeline of exploration activity and results throughout 2023.