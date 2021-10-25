Pitt welcomed back to Federal Cabinet

Nationals MP Keith Pitt has been appointed to Cabinet as the Minister for Resources and Water, bringing a focus on regional and rural communities at a Federal level.

Pitt says his focus will continue to be on Australians who contribute to the resources and water sectors.

“The resources industry directly employs more than 260,000 Australians, mainly in regional areas, and is forecast to hit a record $349 billion in exports this financial year,” Pitt said.

“Our resources remain in high demand throughout the world and will support Australian jobs and economic growth for decades to come.”

A strong minerals sector is important for Australia’s post-COVID recovery, and it will help to provide the critical raw materials necessary for modern and emerging economies to succeed in a decarbonised future.

Minerals Council of Australia chief executive officer Tania Constable showed great pleasure in Pitt’s admission to the new position.

“The return of Resources portfolio to Federal Cabinet is a welcome and a timely confirmation of the resource industry’s importance to Australia’s economy,” Constable said.

“As Minister for Resources and Water, Minister Pitt is a strong advocate for the resources industry and the benefits it delivers regional communities.

“Representing regional Queensland as the Member for Hinkler, he’s lived and breathed our industry and is proud of it. He brings passion and experience to this role.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also welcomed Pitt and said his readmission would contribute strongly to Australia’s goals for environmental sustainability.

“Minister Pitt is a powerful voice for the resources sector and ensuring that we build upon Australia’s strength in traditional exports, while harnessing opportunities in the new energy economy and critical minerals,” Morrison said.

“Minister Pitt has been a strong advocate for regional and rural communities, both in his portfolio responsibilities and as a local MP, and will work closely with the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction the Honourable Angus Taylor MP to ensure we reach our emissions reduction targets through technology that will empower our industries and regional communities.”