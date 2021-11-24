Pioneering excellence in the mining sector

Ahrens is delivering critical water storage assets for the mining sector, using its expertise in water storage combined with diverse in-house capabilities including design, construction and project management.

Pioneer Water Tanks, a part of the Ahrens family of brands, have designed, manufactured and installed water storage tanks for all types of applications since 1988, both in Australia and overseas.

Ahrens’ water storage division provides a comprehensive series of tanks for customised water storage solutions to cater for fire protection, potable water, water treatment, waste water, mining, industrial, local government, utilities, as well as oil and gas purposes.

The company’s products are designed to suit all types of applications, and its in-house engineers design every tank to suit performance and design-life requirements for optimal water storage.

Pioneer Water Tanks is recognised as a leader in delivering large-scale water storage infrastructure to some of the largest and most complex construction projects ever undertaken in Australia. Ahrens has extensive experience and an understanding of the unique requirements for water storage and delivery within the region in which its customers operate.

Working for leading engineering group Monadelphous, the Pioneer team recently installed eight commercial water tanks at the South Flank mine, which have a combined capacity of 11-million litres.

In the Pilbara region, at the same South Flank mine site, the Pioneer team also supplied, installed and completed associated works for potable and raw water infrastructure for mining company Warrikal.

Just north-east of Karratha in Western Australia, the team also completed the refurbishment of a 2.66 million litre cyclonic process water and fire water tank at the Cape Lambert Port facility for a leading mining client, one of the largest and heaviest tanks Pioneer have constructed in Australia.

Leading the way in water for over 30 years, these works in Australia’s most remote regions reaffirm Ahrens’ reputation as a one-stop shop for mining services and infrastructure.

With a growing number of projects successfully completed under their belt and the in-house resources available to them, Ahrens are the perfect fit for delivering your next water storage solution.

Learn more about Ahrens projects in Australia’s key mining regions at www.ahrens.com.au/mlp