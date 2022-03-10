Pilbara Ports continues increased exports

The Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA) has seen increased throughput in both Dampier and Port Hedland in February 2022, combining for 52.4 million tonnes.

This figure represented a 1 per cent increase on February 2021, with iron ore exports through Port Hedland increasing by 5 per cent for 39.4 million tonnes.

The Port of Dampier’s February throughput increased by 11 per cent to 11.6 million tonnes in 2022, as the PPA looked to grow its avenues for export.

This included a decision by the Western Australia Government to endorse the PPA’s Port Hedland development plan.

The plan will enable iron ore exports to grow to 660 million tonnes per annum – a 71 per cent increase compared to February’s results.

Ports Minister Rita Saffioti said the plan was last reviewed in 2012, when the port set a total throughput of 495Mtpa.

“We have well and truly exceeded this, with the port achieving a total annual throughput of 546Mt last financial year – of which 523 million tonnes were iron ore exports by port proponents,” she said.

“This in part was made possible by investing in world-leading maritime technologies to maximise port efficiency and safety, which has seen a 6.9 per cent increase in potential shipping capacity at Port Hedland.”

The WA Government will also be investigating the feasibility of a barge loading facility in Carnarvon, in the Gascoyne region, as the mining industry calls for more port infrastructure.

A $300,000 study will examine the potential for future private sector demand and financial and economic viability, progressing long term plans for commercial marine infrastructure in Carnarvon.

Such infrastructure would enable imports of equipment and supplies to increase, as new mines come online each year.

Port Hedland received 164,000 tonnes of imports in February, an increase of 17 per cent compared to February 2021

In Dampier, February’s imports more than doubled compared to 2021, totalling 96,000 tonnes.