Pilbara Minerals, Calix in Pilgangoora plant JV

Pilbara Minerals and Calix have executed a joint venture (JV) agreement for the development of a demonstration plant at the Pilgangoora project in Western Australia, with the aim of producing lithium salts via an innovative midstream “value-added” refining process utilising Calix’s patented calcination technology, as well as for the potential

commercialisation of the process.

The objective of the Mid-Stream Demonstration Plant Project is to deliver a superior value-added lithium product enabling lower product cost, reduced carbon energy intensity, and reduction of waste product logistics.

Participating interests in the JV will be 55 per cent to Pilbara Minerals and 45 per cent to Calix, with each party funding their share of operating and capital costs and Calix licensing its patented technology and calcination knowhow into the JV.

Pilbara Minerals will manage the demonstration plant at Pilgangoora, overseeing both the construction and operational phases.

Calix will have a 10 per cent in-kind contribution recognised on the budgeted estimated

construction costs of the demonstration plant in return for Calix providing an exclusive, worldwide, royalty free licence for its innovative calciner technology to the JV for lithium processing applications.

A successful demonstration of the calcination technology via the plant may then lead to its commercialisation with the JV licensing the technology to the global spodumene processing industry.

Pilbara Minerals managing director Dale Henderson said the mid-stream project has the

potential to be a game changer for the industry.

“If successful, we will be able to deliver a superior chemical intermediary product to market compared to spodumene concentrate,” he said.

“This intermediate product offers a higher concentration in lithium and less impurities whilst being produced through a new process that reduces CO2 emissions compared to the

traditional process route for hard rock spodumene chemical conversion.

“This is world-first Australian technology, being developed by two great Australian companies on Australian soil, with the support of the Australian Government – this is an exceptional opportunity for all of us.”

Calix managing director Phil Hodgson said the company was focused on decarbonising essential industries, utilising core technology’s ability to electrify industrial processing, and minimise the waste and CO2 footprint of minerals.

To support a Final Investment Decision (FID) in relation to the development of the

plant, which is now targeted by the June Quarter 2023, the parties have continued to progress engineering design work and feasibility studies and have commenced a market engagement program following generation of market samples (lithium salt product) via a pilot test work program completed in October.