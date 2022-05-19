PGM potential aplenty at Park Reef

High-grade platinum, palladium and gold (PGM) strikes near the surface at the Parks Reef project in Western Australia have delighted owner Podium Minerals.

Podium managing director and chief executive officer Sam Rodda said the results were indicative of a geological package that shows high continuity of the PGM reef and high grade zones from surface to the recently drilled deep holes, 500m below the surface.

“Importantly, the orebody is still open at depths below these holes,” he said.

“This is a perfect time to be associated with PGMs given their importance to Australia’s critical minerals strategy.

“Demand for them globally remains strong, as the use of platinum and palladium in auto catalysts continues to play a key role in managing vehicle emissions in line with greenhouse gas emission targets globally.

“Platinum is also shaping up as a key catalyst ingredient in PEM hydrogen fuel cells supporting the new clean hydrogen economy.”

Rodda also said the Mid-West of Western Australia was the perfect location for the exploration, with existing infrastructure, mine services and low environmental risk helping to deliver the feed of critical PGM minerals to support the existing and new industries towards a cleaner future.