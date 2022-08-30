Perth Mint to be audited by financial crimes regulator

AUSTRAC has ordered the appointment of an external auditor to Gold Corporation under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing (AML/CTF) Act.

The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre is an Australian government financial intelligence agency responsible for monitoring transactions to identify money laundering, organised crime, tax evasion, welfare fraud and terrorism financing.

Gold Corporation trades as The Perth Mint, and as a regulated entity is subject to AML/CTF obligations. AUSTRAC identified compliance concerns following a period of engagement with the company.

The external auditor must report to AUSTRAC within 180 days of being appointed and will examine Gold Corporation’s compliance with:

the requirement to have an AML/CTF program and comply with Part A of that program

the requirement to have an ongoing customer due diligence program

suspicious matter reporting obligations

maintenance of enrolment details within required timeframes

AUSTRAC chief executive officer Nicole Rose said all businesses regulated by AUSTRAC must comply with their obligations under the AML/CTF Act.

“AML/CTF compliance requirements are in place to protect businesses, the financial system, and the Australian community from criminal threats,” she said.

“AUSTRAC does not hesitate to take action where a business that we regulate is failing to satisfy their responsibility to protect themselves and Australia’s financial system from criminal activity.

“We will continue to work closely with Gold Corporation to address compliance concerns.”

The extent of the auditor’s examination is determined by AUSTRAC and will be at Gold Corporation’s expense.

The outcomes of the audit will assist Gold Corporation to comply with anti-money laundering obligations, and inform AUSTRAC whether any further regulatory action is required.

The basis of the audit is reasonable grounds to suspect that the reporting entity has contravened, is contravening, or proposes to contravene the AML/CTF Act or the AML/CTF Rules.