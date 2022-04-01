Perenti’s Barminco makes Jumbo donation

Perenti Group’s underground mining service company Barminco has donated a ‘Jumbo’ development drill to South Metropolitan TAFE in Western Australia to service the growing demand for skilled heavy automotive workers in the state.

The refurbished drill, which is used for underground operations and worth about $1.8 million new, has lived out its full mine life, but will continue to serve the industry training plant mechanic apprentices, trainees and students at the TAFE’s Heavy Vehicle Mechanical Training Centre.

The donation of the development drill, which is known as a ‘Jumbo’, complements the WA Government’s $25 million investment in modern equipment for WA TAFE colleges, as part of a four-year program to upgrade TAFE equipment to align with contemporary industry standards.

“I thank Barminco for investing in training and the state’s future mining and heavy automotive workforce with the donation of this development drill,” Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery said.

“The McGowan Government’s investment in training and strong links with industry are helping to ensure students leave TAFE work-ready and equipped with skills that are desirable to employers.

“Skilled heavy automotive and mobile plant professionals are in high demand and reduced-fee training options are available.

“Providing work-ready students with experience operating contemporary machinery used on-site by industry is key to addressing skills needs.”

The donation is an example of how South Metropolitan TAFE collaborates with industry partners to ensure its training results in graduates being highly employable with skills matched to industry needs.

Perenti has more than 400 apprentices and trainees across its Barminco, Ausdrill and BTP companies, making it one of WA’s largest private-sector employers of apprentices and trainees.

The donated Jumbo will be a valuable tool for students to practice a range of skills, including understanding hydraulic systems and servicing techniques.

In its lifetime, Barminco’s Jumbo has drilled more than 1372 kilometres while supporting development at four Barminco mining operations across WA.