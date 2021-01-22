Perenti locks in $307m of contract wins

Perenti Global has secured more than $307 million in new work and contract extensions with Evolution Mining, Gold Fields, Western Areas and Consolidated Minerals.

The contracts encompass four underground and two surface mining projects, the first of which is an eight-month contract with Evolution Mining at its Cowal gold operation in New South Wales.

This will provide Perenti subsidiary Barminco with its first entry into the state.

Both companies plan to further their relationship through Perenti’s participation in the Cowal underground feasibility study.

Additionally, Perenti won a 21-month contract for decline development at Gold Fields’ Wallaby operations at the Granny Smith mine in Western Australia.

It is also contracted to provide exploration drilling services at Gold Fields’ St Ives, Granny Smith and Gruyere mines in Western Australia for a three-year term, with an option to extend.

Perenti Mining chief executive Paul Muller said the company was pleased to extend both underground mining and exploration drilling contracts with Gold Fields across multiple projects.

“They have been a valued client since 2003 and we look forward to continuing our partnership to support their operations,” he said.

Beyond Australia’s gold mining projects, Perenti obtained a 27-month contract extension at Western Areas’ Flying Fox mine as part of the Forrestania nickel project in Western Australia.

Perenti will deliver full underground mining services to support mine life extension at the mine.

It is also helping Western Areas to pursue the same goal at its Spotted Quoll mine at Forrestania via a 45-month contract extension.

“In September 2020, we announced a new, $200 million, five year contract with Western Areas for their Odysseus development,” Muller said.

“It is exciting to further strengthen that relationship with contract renewals that support mine life extensions for their Flying Fox and Spotted Quoll mines, both part of its Forrestania nickel project.

“Barminco has been supporting Western Areas since 2005 and the extent and length of our relationship is testament to the trust and confidence Western Areas has in Barminco’s ability to continue to deliver value for them.”

In addition to the contract wins, Perenti received a three-year contract extension for exploration drilling services at Consolidated Minerals’ Woodie Wodie manganese mine in Western Australia.

Perenti Group managing director Mark Norwell said the contracts reflected Perenti’s ability to deliver certainty for its clients, by providing them with quality mining solutions across the group’s diverse portfolio.

“We are targeting a strong pipeline of surface and underground work and I am pleased at how we are continuing to convert these opportunities into secured contracts across a range of different projects in Australia, our largest operating country by revenue,” he concluded.