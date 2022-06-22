Peak Downs extends Thiess services contract

Thiess has extended its mining services contract at Peak Downs mine in Queensland, part of the BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA).



Located southeast of Moranbah, Peak Downs is an open-pit mine producing high-quality steelmaking coal and is one of Australia’s largest mines by recoverable coal reserves.



Under the contract, Thiess will continue to operate and maintain mining equipment to move overburden at the mine, supporting BMA’s production requirements over the next five years.



Starting from July 2022, revenue to Thiess is worth more than $700 million.



Thiess executive chair and chief executive officer Michael Wright said the selection as preferred contractor reflects the team’s ability to develop long-term and value adding partnerships with its clients, through its ongoing performance and a genuine commitment to delivering sustainable mining solutions.



Thiess executive general manager for Australia Shaun Newberry said the strong working relationship with BMA builds on the track record of delivery at Peak Downs mine, where Thiess have operated since 2017.



“We’re committed to driving long-term economic value through ongoing community engagement, local jobs and regional supply opportunities,” he said.



Thiess is currently hiring for a range of roles including truck, multi-skilled and excavator operators at Peak Downs and neighbouring mine Caval Ridge.