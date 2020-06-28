Peabody offloads Broadmeadow East project to junior

Bowen Coking Coal (BCB) has secured an agreement with Peabody to acquire its Broadmeadow East coking coal project near Moranbah, Queensland.

Broadmeadow East is an undeveloped project with around 33 million tonnes of metallurgical coal that is less than 50 kilometres from two other BCB projects.

The deal includes rights to the New Lenton joint venture coal handling and preparation plant, and the train load-out facility, both located near the Broadmeadow East project.

BCB has secured a 1 million tonne per annum throughput capacity at the New Lenton joint venture coal handling preparation plant and train load-out facility, with the possibility of this doubling under the agreement.

According to BCB managing director Gerhard Redelinghuys, the Broadmeadow East project will provide the company with the opportunity to jumpstart its coal production.