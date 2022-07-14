Panther ‘stunned’ by new gold intercepts

Assay results at Panther Metals’ Burtville East Gold Project in Western Australia have discovered a promising new shallow broad high-grade gold zone.

Within the intercept of 15 metres at 53.94 grams per tonne gold, the striking result was a find of 1m at 478 g/t gold from 28m.

The first round of drilling at the Project consisted of six reverse circulation holes for a total 675m drilled and was designed as an initial first pass program to test accepted mineralisation trends and explore the potential for alternative trends.

Panther managing director Daniel Tuffin said the results from this short program of drilling were “simply stunning”.

“The interception the new gold zone, in conjunction with confirmation that unprocessed local stockpiles contain gold in previously unprocessed ‘mineralised altered zones’ requires a rethink about the accepted mineralisation trends at Burtville East,” he said.

The company will now progress with a full review of the results and follow up with a new drill plan to further test, and explore for new, mineralised trends in the area.”

Burtville East is one of four gold prospects located in the Merolia Gold Project that contains a dominant land holding over some of the region’s most prospective and under-explored ground, covering an area of 9O square kilometres.

The prospect area contains historical underground workings, along with mineralised stockpiles of historically rejected material ready for treatment. Historical grab samples from this altered mineralised zone have returned grades of up to 38.45g/t gold.