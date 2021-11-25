Palaszczuk proposes Resources Plan to 2050

The Queensland Government has unveiled its Resources Industry Development Plan to transform the sector through diversification, sustainable partnerships, and regulatory efficiency.

The plan outlines 43 actions to be addressed by 2050 which will address six key focus areas:

growing and diversifying the industry

strengthening ESG credentials and protecting the environment

fostering coexistence and sustainable communities

ensuring strong and genuine First Nations partnerships

building a safe and resilient workforce and

improving regulatory efficiency.

Resources Minister Scott Stewart said the government recognised the need for the transformation in a mining industry that is heavily affected by rapid changes in technology and public perception.

“Queensland has the minerals that will be needed for a decarbonised economy and for building renewable energy systems, which means more regional jobs,” Stewart said.

“Global demand for these minerals will enable a new wave of regional industrialisation as we mine, process and manufacture what the world needs to tackle climate change.”

The plan is open for consultation until February 2022 with a final plan scheduled for release in mid-2022.

Before then, Stewart said several parties would work to ensure regulatory systems were up to scratch.

“Our government is committed to working with industry to reform processes to provide greater certainty for investment,” Stewart said.

“The Queensland Law Reform Commission will review objections processes in consultation with the community and the terms of reference will be developed in consultation with the Commission and stakeholders.”

Regional and Brisbane-based forums will also be held for three months, beginning in Townsville today.

“Our government will continue to work with industry to invest in skills and training to ensure existing and new workers can seize those opportunities,” Stewart said.

“We will establish a working group with the resources industry and unions to develop a workforce plan for the sector.”

The announcement followed the Queensland Government’s investment in a new vanadium processing facility in Townsville.

The government will put at least $10 million towards the common-user facility, sourced from the $520 million Invested in Queensland program.