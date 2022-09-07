Over 40 years of servicing Western Australia

AUS Fleet Solutions has been servicing fleet vehicles for over 40 years across Western Australia. The company have several key differences that make it the first choice for fleet solutions around the state.



One of the key benefits is its ability to provide in-house mechanical servicing to its Europcar WA fleet customers and external clients through its mechanical service arm AUS Mechanical Services (AMS)

AMS operates in nine locations around WA and has the capability to service a wide range of vehicles from smaller cars through to utility vehicles like 4WDs and trucks.

With service centres located throughout the Pilbara, Goldfields and Metro regions, AMS can provide companies with greater access to workshops and local knowledge from friendly staff who understand the area. Having multiple locations across WA means that customers get tailored servicing based on their requirements and the expansive coverage gives businesses improved fleet efficiency and cost effectiveness.

AMS experienced technicians make sure that each vehicle is handled with care and every detail is addressed to ensure the ultimate in safety and reliability for customers. The state-of-the-art workshops are equipped to provide full servicing, replacements and fitment of genuine parts and accessories.

The fit-out team offers custom mine and industry spec options for customers who need to comply with required standards. The company also deals with various industry contractors and government bodies to ensure their fleets always run smoothly.

AMS is an authorised provider of mechanical services for many large fleet leasing management companies.

AMS is a one-stop shop for all vehicle repair and service needs. The business utilises the best quality products and parts and have a team of trained mechanics available around the clock.

Its workshop can offer services from general log book servicing, diagnostics, auto electronics and more.

It is clear why Europcar, mining companies, government organisations, contractors and major fleet companies trust AMS to repair their vehicles. With a wide range of capabilities, locations, and industry experience there is really only one place to go for fleet servicing in WA.