Outstanding WA women in resources honoured

Western Australia’s mining and resources sector has again gathered to celebrate the power and value of gender diversity, with the staging of the 13th annual Chamber of Minerals and Energy of WA (CME) Women In Resources Award.

Nearly 1000 people were in attendance at Perth Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday night, as six brilliant and inspiring women from BHP, Shell Australia, Newmont Australia, Tianqi Lithium and RIG Technologies International were recognised in the individual award categories.

Accommodation facilities provider Compass Group took out the Outstanding Company Initiative Award.

Chief Executive Paul Everingham said the winners of the awards represented an extremely broad cross-section of the WA mining and resources community.

“Each year WIRA highlights some exceptionally inspirational stories – and 2022 is no different,” he said.

“While our winners all have different stories and backgrounds, the one attribute they share in common is that they are all leaders in one shape or another.

“As our sector strives to increase diversity and continue the journey towards equality, our 2022 WIRA winners show that the future of the WA mining and resources sector is in very good hands.

“In recognising and celebrating not only our winners but all our finalists, I hope that we can highlight the wide range of jobs, career pathways and opportunities that are available to women in our sector.”

The winners from WIRA 2022 are:

Women in Resources Technological Innovation Award

Kim Tan, BHP, Mining Systems West Engineer

Outstanding Operator / Technician / Trade Award

Madeline Deppeler, Shell Australia, Lead Terminal Technician

Outstanding Young Woman in Resources

Elle Farris, Newmont Australia, Corporate Counsel

Outstanding Woman in Resources

Kathy Lewi, Tianqi Lithium, Superintendent – Process

Women in Resources Champion Award

Marie Bourgoin, BHP, Vice President, Warehousing Inventory and Logistics