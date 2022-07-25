Outstanding intercepts prove Mt Carlton potential

Navarre Minerals has recorded further outstanding high-grade gold, silver, and copper drilling intercepts at its Mt Carlton United (MCU) deposit, part of the recently acquired and wholly-owned Mt Carlton operation in North Queensland.

MCU contains high-grade gold, silver and copper and is located just four kilometres from Navarre’s 960,000 tonnes per annum processing facility.

The latest drilling results from MCU, including a highlight intercept of 2 metres at 99.1 grams per tonne gold, add to the satellite deposits defined at Telstra Hill, Delta and BV7.

The results from MCU further reinforce the outstanding prospectivity of the broader Mt Carlton project area and support Navarre’s strategic objective of growing the mineral inventory and extending mine life.

Navarre managing director lan Holland said the ongoing resource definition drilling program had confirmed the continuity, tenor and width of the gold, silver and copper system of the MCU deposit.

“MCU is a key component of our satellite open pit mining strategy for the Mt Carlton operation,” he said.

“We can also see significant potential to expand our satellite mineral inventory, with exploration programs testing key targets across the Mt Carlton mining lease, Crush Creek and several of our regional prospects.”

The drilling program has involved one reverse circulation drilling rig and one diamond core drilling rig, with the aim of infilling and extending the known limits of the gold, silver and copper mineralised system.