Ora Banda pours first Davyhurst gold

Ora Banda Mining has poured its first gold at the Davyhurst project in Western Australia after recommissioning the operation’s process plant.

Company managing director David Quinlivan said yesterday’s gold pour marked a significant milestone for Ora Banda, signalling its transition from developer to producer.

Ora Banda has provided all supporting infrastructure to allow Davyhurst’s capacity to continue operating at 1.2 million tonnes a year.

This includes upgrading bore fields, supplying a new gas and diesel fired power station and upgrading the Davyhurst 172 room camp.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone and congratulate all who have been involved on the accomplishment,” Quinlivan said.

“It has been an impressive team effort to deliver this project into production under the uniquely challenging circumstances of 2020 and 2021.

“Our focus now remains on the continued ramp up of activity as we progress toward steady state and the ultimate goal of delivering a long-life and sustainable gold production.”

Processing operations are currently running at a throughput rate approaching a million tonnes a year.

Mining at Davyhurst commenced in late October last year, with 830,000 bank cubic metres moved as at January-end.

Ore mining is ahead of the schedule set out in Davyhurst’s definitive feasibility study as at January 31, with 154,000 ore tonnes mined at a grade of 1.3 grams per tonne for 6372 ounces of contained gold.

Some light drill and blast have also commenced at the northern end of the pit, according to Ora Banda.

The Davyhurst project is 120 kilometres north west of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.