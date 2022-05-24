Olympio race back on for gold and lithium

Western Australian explorer Olympio Metals has recommenced trading on the stock exchange as it begins life as a gold and lithium explorer focused on discovery at its Goldfields and Halls Creek projects.

The reinstatement to official ASX quotation follows satisfactory compliance with the ASX listing rules along with a public offer, which attracted strong demand resulting in $6 million being raised, the maximum capacity under the prospectus.

Formerly known as CropLogic, the company issued 30 million ordinary shares at 20 cents per share under the offer.

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP, a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of Toronto-based Waratah Capital Advisers, has come on board as a cornerstone investor following an investment of $2 million.

Proceeds will be used to fund exploration activities at Goldfields and Halls Creek, both of which contain high priority gold targets, with additional lithium potential at the former.