Olympic Dam contract for Foraco

Leading mineral and water drilling services provider Foraco International SA has been picked by BHP Olympic Dam for exploration and evaluation drilling services near the complex, involving diamond drilling.

The contract is for a term of three years plus two optional years’ extension.

It will involve a total of five rigs, most of them being remotely operated, and has a total face value of $80 million, excluding options.

If the two-year options are exercised, the face value could reach $90 million.

Foraco chief executive officer Daniel Simoncini said the company had been working hard to market its technical expertise in deep diamond directional drilling services around the world for nearly a decade, and was excited to start a new relationship with BHP.

“This is a great reward for all our employees, field crews and support teams,” he said.

“We believe long term relationships with leading global companies like BHP are an efficient way to increase our profitability resilience, while providing good quality professional life to our employees with who we can share a decent time horizon long enough to develop them, train them and make them safer and happier.”