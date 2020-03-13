Ok Tedi hands $2.2m contract to Cosol

Ok Tedi Mining has awarded a work expansion contract valued at $2.2 million to Brisbane-based tech consultancy company, Cosol.

Ok Tedi operates the longest running open-pit copper, gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea.

The two-year extension builds on a digital support contract and will further optimise the efficiency of Ok Tedi’s core systems applications management (SAP) enterprise access management business system.

Cosol’s existing arrangement with Ok Tedi included providing support for SAP, Ariba, SuccessFactors, Core HR and payroll systems.

The software company is also driving the expanded digital transformation program for Ok Tedi, focussing on digital workplace collaboration and business intelligence.

A key component of the program will be sustaining and modernising Ok Tedi’s underlying IT infrastructure to underpin the move to a hybrid cloud platform.

Cosol chief executive Scott McGowan said the expansion of services reinforced Cosol’s engagement approach in being more than simply a technology service provider.

“We are excited to continue, and build on, our long-standing relationship with (Ok Tedi),” McGowan said.