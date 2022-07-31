OceanaGold to delist from ASX

OceanaGold Corporation will delist from the Australian Stock Exchange after 18 years, and shift trading to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The company’s operations are in New Zealand, the Philippines and the USA, supported by a corporate office located in Brisbane.

OceanaGold’s CHESS depositary interests (CDIs) will be suspended and cease to trade on ASX at the close on August 29, 2022.

The company cites the main reasons as being ongoing low trading frequency, low volumes traded and limited index inclusion of CDIs traded on ASX as compared to that of the TSX.

It believes that the financial, administrative and compliance obligations and costs associated with maintaining the ASX listing are no longer in the best interests of its shareholders as a whole.