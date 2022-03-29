NT launches international strategy

The Northern Territory Government has highlighted mining and energy markets as part of its new International Engagement Strategy aiming to harness its competitive advantages, expand its global reach and respond to a changing international environment.

The International Engagement Strategy 2022-2026 outlines the strategic plan for the NT to be a preferred partner for business in an intensely competitive and rapidly evolving global economy.

“The Territory Labor Government acted quickly to protect lives and jobs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the Territory reopen our businesses and economy much earlier than most parts of the world,” Minister for Northern Australia and Trade Nicole Mansion said.

“We have vast trade and investment potential in the Territory, from our well-established sectors like agriculture, aquaculture, mining, energy, defence and tourism, to our emerging sectors such as maritime, education, digital, space and creative.

“It is time to put the spotlight on the Territory’s products, services and markets – to show the world that we truly are a premier trade and investment destination.

“Trade and investment are the foundations of our economic growth and are critical for the future of the Northern Territory as we advance towards a $40 billion economy by 2030.”

The strategy has been developed in consultation with industry and business leaders and will expand the Territory’s global presence, while also securing and building upon its current business and international relationships.

The six high-priority markets identified through the strategy, which includes mining and energy, are identified for growth in trade and investment.

The launch of the strategy also coincides with a visit from Indonesia’s Ambassador to Australia, with the Ambassador in the Territory to discuss the progression of international agreements and advance mutually beneficial programs.

The NT Government are also welcoming key officials from Indonesia, Japan, the US, Philippines, United Kingdom, Vietnam and South Korea to the Northern Territory over the coming months to showcase the potential for investment and trade.