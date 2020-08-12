NT boosts local mining exploration

The Northern Territory Government will invest $26 million in resources, mining and petroleum, acknowledging the strong contribution of mining to jobs and investment in the territory.

This includes a strong commitment to greenfields exploration while also supporting existing projects to underline Northern Territory’s status as the COVID-19 comeback region in Australia.

With prospective deposits of strategically important rare earths, copper, titanium and vanadium as well as established commodities like bauxite, gold, zing, lead, manganese and uranium, minerals exploration is set to deliver more local jobs and a bigger and more diverse mining industry across the Territory.

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) Northern Territory executive director Drew Wagner endorsed the government’s decision to invest further in the industry and urged it to combine this with genuine consultation with the industry and align with proposed Commonwealth reforms.

“The Northern Territory Government should work closely with the Commonwealth including through the Exploring for the Future program and through reforms from the current review of the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act for a stronger and more efficiently regulated future mining industry,” Wagner said.

“MCA Northern Territory continues to seek certain and transparent rules for exploration activities including a code of conduct for mineral exploration and will promote the highest standards of consultation and respectful practices with communities.

“The MCA’s three-year climate action plan launched earlier this year showed the Norther Territory minerals industry is committed to reducing and managing risks related to climate change, a goal also identified by (the) Territory Labor (government).”

The Northern Territory branch of the MCA is also working with the government to bolster safety and emergency response across the mining sector.

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, the Territory Government’s top priorities have been saving lives and saving jobs but we are also working on creating new jobs for Territorians,” Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner said.

“We are the safest in Australia which means we can have the strongest comeback in Australia. We will keep doing whatever it takes to protect and create jobs and we will always put the Territory first.”