NT exploring for the future

The Northern Territory is being explored more than ever before, with a substantial footprint of new tenement uptake in the region thanks to Geoscience Australia’s $225 million Exploring for the Future program.

Geoscience Australia chief of the minerals, energy and groundwater division Andrew Heap said that as of February 2022, around 30 companies had taken up 140,000 square kilometres of new tenements for exploration across the NT as a result of the data coming out of this program.

“This significant new tenement uptake is proof that when you provide Australians with meaningful data and knowledge you empower them to make informed investment and exploration decisions,” Heap said.

“It was satisfying for the team from Geoscience Australia to see that enthusiasm firsthand last week at the Annual Geoscience Exploration Seminar (AGES) in Alice Springs.

“Exploring for the Future, in partnership with the Northern Territory Government, MinEx CRC and university researchers has put the ‘Top End’ under the microscope like never before through a range of geophysical, geochemical and stratigraphic drilling surveys and analyses, giving Australians the inside scoop on what resources may be found below the Earth’s surface.”

Heap said an Australian resource company recently announced they will be targeting battery metals in the Carrara Range, South Nicholson region, after the team at Geoscience Australia identified a manganese mineral occurrence within the area.

“It is great to see so much exploration interest in the Northern Territory, with companies exploring for copper, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, silver, manganese, potash, rare-earth elements and natural gas,” he said.

“Companies looking at these promising tenements range from small, medium to large – both ASX listed and private – and for some, it is their first time exploring in the Northern Territory.

“As we unlock the potential of this resource-rich area, we could be seeing the establishment of a new mineral province in Australia between Tennant Creek and Mt Isa which will provide ongoing industry growth and jobs for local communities and the nation.”

All Exploring for the Future data is made publicly available via the program’s online Data Discovery Portal.