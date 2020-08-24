NSW investigates Springvale mine tragedy

The New South Wales Resources Regulator has confirmed a tragedy involving a Centennial Coal worker at the Springvale underground coal mine near Lithgow.

The worker was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive in the loader he was operating on Friday August 21.

New South Wales ambulance attended the scene but was unable to revive the worker.

According to Centennial, those that first reached the vehicle immediately commenced CPR, called the control room for support and brought the worker to the surface with the assistance of his colleagues.

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of colleagues and emergency services he was unable to be revived,” a Centennial spokesperson said.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to his family at this very sad time, who are presently beings supported by company personnel.”

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) also extended its sincere condolences to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues.

“Our thoughts are with them,” MCA chief executive Tania Constable said.

The resources regulator has deployed inspectors to the site and commenced an investigation to determine whether the fatality was work-related.

It stated that no further information was available as investigation was under way.

The Springvale mine is jointly owned by Centennial and SK Kores Australia in a 50:50 arrangement. It uses longwall mining methods and commenced operations in 1992.

In 2019 Centennial instigated a process that refocussed on safety management processes at Springvale following a work accident earlier that year.