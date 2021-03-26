NSW coal rail network resumes following flooding

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has restarted its coal services on the Hunter Valley Network in New South Wales after the state bore the brunt of severe flooding.

New South Wales has recently faced heavy rains and its worst flooding in 50 years.

According to the ARTC, operations were able to resume after minor restoration works were completed on Wednesday morning.

“Coal services have resumed in a limited capacity following minor restoration works, which were carried out during a six-hour work window on Wednesday morning after flood waters receded at Sandgate,” an ARTC spokesperson said.

“These services will operate in a limited capacity while we continue to monitor the situation and assess conditions.”

Glencore and Yancoal have coal mines throughout their Hunter Valley Operations joint venture, in which the former owns 49 per cent and the latter 51 per cent.

Glencore exported 55.7 million tonnes of thermal coal from Australia in 2020. BHP’s Mount Pleasant coal mine is also located in the Hunter Valley region.

On Wednesday, the ARTC stated that its network between Narrabi North and Moree had remained closed.

“The network between Narrabri North and Moree remains closed due to continued flooding in the north west of the Hunter Valley Network,” the ARTC reported.

“We would like to thank the community and our customers for their continued patience and cooperation as we worked to recover operations as quickly and safely possible. ARTC will provide further updates as we progress toward a full return to service.”

ART’s interstate network between Telarah and Grafton has remained closed due to the wild weather.

“We are currently undertaking a full assessment of rail operations where it is safe to do so. Initial observations show significant restoration works will be required at various points along the network where there was severe localised flooding,” the ARTC stated.

“With a consistent supply of materials continuing, weather remaining cooperative and continued positive progress, ARTC’s initial target is to reopen the track for operations late next week.”