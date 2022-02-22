NSW coal defies odds in challenging year

With robust international demand in 2021, the New South Wales coal sector weathered the COVID pandemic and market changes and emerged with positive export volumes and jobs.

New data from Coal Services shows 164 million tonnes (Mt) of coal was exported from NSW in 2021, one per cent down on 2020 and almost 30 per cent higher than a decade ago.

India and Thailand were major drivers of demand, with the emerging trade partners almost doubling their imports of NSW coal. India increased from 8.9Mt in 2020 to 16Mt in 2021, and Thailand jumped from 3.7Mt in 2020 to 6.7Mt in 2021.

Korea increased its imports of NSW coal by 25 per cent to 26.8Mt in 2021, while the Philippines and Malaysia both remained steady. No NSW coal was exported to China.

“Coal is our state’s most valuable export so it’s great for the NSW economy that demand for our high-quality resources remains strong,” NSW Minerals Council chief executive officer Stephen Galilee said.

“The stability of our export market is particularly encouraging, considering the challenges of COVID and changes in export markets, including China.”

The Coal Services data also revealed the number of coal mining jobs in NSW increased slightly last year, from 20,936 in December 2020 to 21,298 in December 2021.

News of NSW coal staying strong comes after the state’s Independent Planning Commission blocked an application for a new coal mine in September 2021, saying the projects’ impacts outweighed its benefits.

Hume Coal had sought planning approval for a $533 million project 7km north-west of Moss Vale, with plans to extract approximately 50Mt of run-of-mine coal over 23 years. The company believed the project would bring economic benefits to the region and NSW, including employment generation and flow-on benefits to local businesses.

However, the Independent Planning Commission considered the potential risks too great, citing groundwater drawdown, risks to surface water, impacts to local biodiversity and more.

Galilee said the new data confirming the strength of the coal sector means it was “more important than ever to ensure a sensible and balanced approach is taken to policies impacting the sector”.

“With the right policy settings, the NSW coal mining sector is well placed to make a big contribution to the economic recovery of NSW,” he said.