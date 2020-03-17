NRW wins Olympic Dam contract with BHP

BHP has awarded NRW Contracting with a $48 million airport upgrade contract at the Olympic Dam project in South Australia.

Upgrades are set to commence later this month for a 37-week duration.

The contract will include both airside works and landside works, the first of which will involve bulk earthworks, pavement construction and draining works for the runway, along with an extension of the apron areas.

Landside works include concrete works, structural steel and modular structure works, along with a terminal building that is set to be overhauled.

“NRW is delighted to be awarded this contract at Olympic Dam following the successful acquisition of the BGC Contracting business,” NRW chief executive and managing director Jules Pemberton said.

“NRW has a long history with BHP in their iron ore, coal and nickel divisions but this contract marks the first project for the copper operations. I look forward to the safe and successful execution of the works.”

The Olympic Dam project hosts one of the world’s largest deposits of copper and uranium.

A peak workforce of 140 is estimated for the upgrade works.