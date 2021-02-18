NRW to strengthen presence in critical minerals

NRW chief executive and managing director Jules Pemberton is anticipating further growth to its minerals, energy and technologies (MET) capabilities following the takeover of Primero Group.

According to Pemberton, the Primero acquisition will support the MET growth.

“Working closely with the Primero team since the acquisition announcement has confirmed the opportunities to expand our minerals, Energy & Technologies (MET) specialised capabilities which will provide leverage for the combined expertise to pursue new business initiatives across a large pipeline of opportunities,” he said.

NRW expects the Primero acquisition will support its ability to service resources projects, including those in the critical minerals space.

“The addition of Primero to the MET business represents a further diversification of our strategic platform to offer clients continuity of services across the whole lifecycle of resource projects – from early planning, design, development, construction to operations and maintenance,” Pemberton said.

“In addition, our exposure and now strengthened capability to participate in the future energy minerals and renewables sectors is also set to grow through Primero’s existing client base and significant future opportunities.”

NRW achieved a record half year revenue, which is up 44 per cent to $1.16 billion compared with $808.7 million in the first half of the 2020 financial year.

The contractor has a forecast revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion in the 2021 financial year, with the lower end of its revenue already locked in.

Its pipeline of tenders and prospects for the next 12 months is worth $14.1 billion.

“The order pipeline remains strong with the potential for further infrastructure projects to be accelerated as part of joint federal and state priorities to address the economic consequences of COVID-19,” Pemberton said.