Pilbara deal boosts NRW contracts

NRW Holdings has secured a number of new contracts valued at $110 million across the resources and infrastructure sectors.

One of the contracts involves miscellaneous works including bulk earthworks, civil and ancillary works to construct the infrastructure required to develop and operate an iron ore mine pit in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia.

NRW will also provide design and civil construction works in Queensland’s Bowen Basin region including a box-cut for an underground portal, light vehicle access roads, mining infrastructure area pads and dam construction.

Another job in the Bowen Basin will involve major rehabilitation works including the construction of two sediment basins.

In Brisbane, NRW will conduct design, construction and rehabilitation work of the main lake within the St Lucia Lakes Precinct.

The last contract includes work on the WA Government’s Smart Freeways project on the southbound lanes of the Mitchell Freeway between Reid Highway and Vincent Street.

These contracts follow a string of announcements made by NRW Holdings in the last few months. The most recent of which was the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Golding Contractors signing a three-year contract extension worth approximately $600 million with OneSteel Manufacturing trading as SIMEC Mining.

In November last year, Golding Contractors also signed a $150 million contract with Aberdare Collieries, a subsidiary of CS Energy, to extend the current contract mining agreement at Kogan Creek mine in Queensland’s Darling Downs beyond 30 June 2022.

It also signed two contracts in the Bowen Basin, including a letter of direction from Coronado Global Resources at the Curragh coal mine, calling for a seventh fleet to be added by Golding Contractors.

NRW will report its half-year results on Thursday 17 February 2022.