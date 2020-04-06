Northern Star to resume Pogo’s normal operations as staff self-isolate

A Northern Star Resources employee at the Pogo mine in Alaska has tested positive to coronavirus while on rostered leave.

The Pogo employee tested positive four days after completing his 12-day roster at the mine.

Northern Star subsequently put eight potential close contacts of the employee at Pogo in self isolation, transporting them off the site as soon as possible.

Another six potential close contact employees were already on their rostered leave and had been notified of the test result.

“The company’s medical providers stand ready to assist should any COVID-19 (coronavirus) symptoms develop in any of the workers or their families,” Northern Star stated in an ASX announcement.

“Comprehensive sanitation on site is occurring (and) the ongoing elevated hygiene and significant social isolation practices on site will continue.

“The safety and wellbeing of our people is Northern Star’s top priority. Early on in this global pandemic elevated hygiene and strict social distancing protocols were introduced and enforced throughout the Pogo operations.”

Northern Star has continued the Pogo operations as planned and maintained a withdrawal of the company’s production and cost guidance for the 2020 financial year, as previously announced.

The company expects its March quarter output to be 10 to 15 per cent lower than anticipated.