Northern Star overhauls WA mining fleet

Northern Star Resources is continuing to improve the quality of its mining fleet in Western Australia, including at the Super Pit gold mine.

The company is introducing a new fleet of Caterpillar 793F trucks over the next 18 months to replace Super Pit’s old fleet, aimed to lower operating costs.

The open pit haulage fleet replacement program also follows the commissioning of a new Komatsu PC8000 shovel at the mine.

Underground mining at Super Pit was successfully transitioned to Northern Star Mining Services, with a mining fleet replacement also under way.

At the Carosue Dam operations in Western Australia, a Hitachi 1900 excavator has been commissioned.

The equipment has assisted Northern Star in ramping up open pit mining at the Million Dollar pit.

Northern Star Resources is confident it will meet its sales and cost guidance for the 2021 fiscal year.

Its performance belies the impact of interruptions faced at several gold mines, including a planned 14-day mill shut at the Super Pit mine.

The company also conducted an unplanned mill maintenance at the Thunderbox gold mine in Western Australia, which reduced its processed ore from 757,000 tonnes in the December quarter to 679,000 tonnes in the March quarter.

Despite this, Northern Star continues to ramp up underground productivity at the A and C zones of the Thunderbox mine.

The Thunderbox paste plant is on track for commissioning for the June quarter, opening the pathway to increase extraction of underground reserves.

Northern Star chair Bill Beament said the company had overcome a few one-off events to ensure it remained on track to meet our annual guidance.

“This is a huge credit to our team and also reflects the underlying quality of the assets,” he said.

Northern Star sold 1.15 million ounces of gold in the nine months to March, with 30 per cent of the sales left to make to reach the bottom end of the 2021 financial year guidance (1.5-1.7 million ounces).