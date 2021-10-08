Northern Star steps up power capacity at Carosue Dam

Northern Star Resources has expanded its re-deployable solar farm at the Carosue Dam gold operations in Western Australia, adding 3.3 megawatts (MW) of power.

The project was constructed in August and has been commissioned by provider Nomadic Energy.

This built upon an existing 1MW solar farm commissioned at the start of 2020 and brings the operation’s total solar capacity to 6.3MW.

Carosue Dam general manager Rob Williamson said the solar power was a boost to his operation’s financial and environmental credentials.

“It saves us money on our bottom line and helps us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, so it’s a win-win for the company,” Williamson said.

The 3.3MW extension will offset about 3500 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Nomadic Energy technical director Simon James said this was an important project for the company as it contributes to the state’s emission reduction goals.

“We are delighted with the success of the rollout of the project and are looking forward to the further expansion in the New Year,” James said.

“We are happy to be playing a key part in the WA Government’s goal of net zero Scope 1-3 GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2050.”

Carosue Dam processes four million tonnes of hard rock per year and recovered 234,000 ounces of gold for the 2021 financial year (FY21).

Northern Star acquired the Carosue Dam operations in 2020 after a merger with Saracen Mineral Holdings which saw Northern Star claim full ownership of Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM).

The merger came as part of Northern Star’s plan to become a two-million-ounce producer.

The company recovered 1.6 million ounces in FY21.