Northern Star continues to shine bright

Northern Star Resources has announced positive progress from its FY23 exploration program, designed to support the company’s five-year profitable growth strategy.

The exploration team has advanced early-stage prospects across its global Tier 1 portfolio,as well as expanding beyond known areas of mineralisation.

At Kalgoorlie, KCGM’s mineralisation continuity extends, showcasing the significant opportunity that exists across Fimiston North, Fimiston South, Mt Charlotte and regional areas.

The company said the results further strengthened strategic thinking for this region. Drilling from the first dedicated underground drill drive continues to encourage mineral resource growth.

Northern Star managing director Stuart Tonkin said the new underground Joplin discovery would extend life at Kanowna Belle as well as regional drilling at Red Hill, which had outlined a significant mineralised porphyry system to add to our growth optionality across the Kalgoorlie region.

“At Yandal, development of a satellite pit pipeline continues to show encouraging results, particularly for our recently expanded mill. In-mine growth drilling at Jundee has outlined encouraging extensions, supportive of continued performance at this high free cash flow generating asset,” he said.

At Pogo in Alaska, the recent drill results reinforce the enormous growth potential as the mine is transitioned for the next decade. The results outlined expansion of the mineralisation trend at Goodpaster while in-mine drilling has delivered exceptional results to expand the resource potential within the mine area.