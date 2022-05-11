Norseman mineral finds excite Galileo

Galileo Mining has reported significant palladium-platinum-copper-nickel-sulphide strikes at the company’s fully-owned Norseman project in Western Australia.

The company is exploring for large scale magmatic nickel-copper deposits in the Fraser Range, and for high grade nickel-copper-cobalt resources at Norseman.

Galileo managing director Brad Underwood said it was an exceptional result at the site – called Callisto – with every drill hole undertaken so far intersecting mineralisation.

“We are hopeful that the initial drill hole will translate into a high-quality resource for mining. While we are at an early stage in the discovery process, the thick and consistent zone of mineralisation, and the extensive prospective strike length suggests the potential for a large mineralised system.

“In addition to Callisto, we also have multiple PGE-nickel-copper targets at our Jimberlana and Mission Sill prospects to the south that offer new opportunities for further discoveries.”

Galileo remains fully funded with $88.2 million at the end of the March quarter, and is able to continue aggressive exploration programs at all its projects.

The discovery is on a granted mine lease with potential for accelerated development if resource drilling is successful.