Nominate for the 17th Australian Mining Prospect Awards

The COVID-19 pandemic has not put a stop to Australian Mining’s effort to recognise and reward excellence and innovation across the mining and minerals processing industries.

This year, the 17th Australian Mining Prospect Awards will go on to celebrate the mining industry’s biggest night of the year.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Australian Mining Prospect Awards 2020 will move to a print campaign, a move that has been met with strong support from its partners and sponsors.

The awards will take into account the unprecedented times the mining sector is operating under.

The evaluation process for mine performance will reward and seek evidence of how operators adjust to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Where COVID-19 has negatively impacted mine performance, the period can be excluded from the nomination form without penalty to the nominee.

Industry-leading examples of Indigenous engagement, contract mining, environmental performance, mine safety and Industry Internet of Things 4.0 (IIoT 4.0) are all represented.

The full list of 14 award categories and confirmed sponsors include:

Contract Miner of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

Contribution to Mining

Safety Advocate of the Year – sponsored by Flexco

Indigenous Engagement Award

Excellence in IIoT Application – sponsored by ifm efector

Hard Rock Mine of the Year – sponsored by Epiroc

Coal Mine of the Year – sponsored by SEW-Eurodrive

Excellence in Environmental Management – sponsored by Metso Outotec

Excellence in Mine Safety, OH&S – sponsored by Schenck Process

Minerals Processing of the Year – sponsored by CDE

Innovative Mining Solution – sponsored by Austmine

Mine Manager of the Year – sponsored by CRC

Lifetime Achievement Award – sponsored by Liebherr

Australian Mine of the Year – sponsored by National Group

Nominations are open until Friday September 4 and can be submitted here.