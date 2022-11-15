Nolans project one step closer to commencement

Arafura Rare Earths’ mining management plan (MMP) for its 100 per cent-owned Nolans neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) project has been approved by the Norther Territory Government.

The mining authorisation allows Arafura to mine, construct and operate Nolans, delivering formal approval of the MMP and the environmental management plans (EMPs).

The MMP and EMPs outline in detail how the company will meet the approval conditions of the NT Environment Protection Authority (NTEPA) across key areas, which include:

Biodiversity

Erosion and sediment control

Water management

Dust and noise

Radiation

Cultural heritage

Tailings storage

Mine closure and rehabilitation

Both the MMP and the EMPs have been compiled by the Arafura team, working with various specialist consultants, during the past two and a half years and represent a significant body of work.

Arafura managing director, Gavin Lockyer, said the approval validates the enormous amount of hard work undertaken since ramping up the environmental impact studies in 2014.

“It provides the framework, along with our ESG commitment to transparency and openness, that will ensure we minimise the impact of the project on the unique Central Australian arid zone environment,” he said.

“This approval, following the recent Hyundai/Kia offtake agreement, adds to the momentum that should allow Arafura to commence procurement and construction, with FID expected to occur in early 2023.”

The Nolans project is a rare earth ore to oxide mine and processing facility in the NT. It is Australia’s first vertically integrated rare earths operation, where its single site mining and processing operations (including waste disposal) will provide a secure and traceable supply chain to meet domestic and international economic and security interests and the ESG needs of global customers.