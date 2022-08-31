Nod for possible OZ Kalkaroo purchase

Havilah Resources shareholders have given the green light for OZ Minerals to purchase the Kalkaroo copper project in the Curnamona Province in South Australia.

The project provides the opportunity to add one of Australia’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits to OZ’s organic growth pipeline, complementing existing expansions at Prominent Hill and Carrapateena, and the greenfield West Musgrave Project to be considered for final investment decision later this year.

OZ managing director Andrew Cole said since the proposed transaction was announced in May 2022, the project team had been planning work programs, engaging with suppliers, and working closely with Havilah to enable the study to commence immediately upon shareholder approval.

“The study, to be conducted over the 18-month option period, will focus on opportunities to identify additional value by assessing a range of modern mining opportunities, innovation, processing improvements and local infrastructure that reduce project costs and improve productivity,” he said.

“The aim of the study is to improve our understanding and confidence in the project, and it will include an infill drilling program to confirm the current mineral resource estimate, prior to making a decision whether to exercise the option to acquire 100 per cent of Kalkaroo.

“If the option is exercised, timing for development of the project would remain at OZ Minerals’ discretion. This enables progressive capitalising of internal project development skills which follows on from the success achieved to date with Carrapateena and opportunities with West Musgrave.”