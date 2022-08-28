Nod for Onslow Iron development

The Red Hill Iron Joint Venture (RHIOJV) parties have made an unconditional final investment decision (FID) to develop the iron ore assets as part of Mineral Resources (MinRes)’ Ashburton Hub development in Western Australia.

The JV is currently held 40 per cent by MinRes and 60 per cent by API Management on behalf of the parties to the Australia Premium Iron Joint Venture, Aquila Steel and AMCI.

Onslow Iron will be one of the largest iron ore developments undertaken in WA, with Stage 1 consisting of the JV tenements which host mineral resources of 820 million tonnes, and 537mt in ore reserves.

MinRes will continue to act as manager of the RHIOJV, and earn an additional 17 per cent participating interest in exchange for funding capital expenditure of $1.3 billion by way of a carried expenditure loan until commercial production.

The company will fund, build, own and operate all the infrastructure outside the mine, including private haul road and port infrastructure at the Port of Ashburton.

MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said he was delighted that the flagship Onslow Iron Project had reached this significant milestone.

“Achieving FID from all joint venture partners is a testimony to the project’s credentials and demonstrates the high level of confidence all parties have in this project, which is set to redefine mining in WA,” he said.

“Onslow Iron introduces a low-cost, long-life and low-risk operation to MinRes’ iron ore portfolio, along with the largest mining services contract in Australia.

“Importantly, we have designed Onslow Iron with a focus on minimising the environmental footprint including dust emissions from mine-to-port.

“Project preparations are on track; early works have commenced and long-lead items have been ordered in line with the project schedule. We aim to meet our target of delivering first ore on ship by December 2023.”

“We look forward to delivering solid returns for our joint venture partners and shareholders, creating thousands of jobs, injecting billions of dollars in the economy and working with the Traditional Owners, the Thalanyji people and the Robe River Kuruma people, pastoralists, and the wider community, to provide them with long-term benefits and economic opportunities.”