Nexxis gets funding boost for Magneto robot

Nexxis has been awarded a $675,000 grant as part of Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre’s (AMGC) Commercialisation Fund to assist the company market its Magneto robot.

Nexxis’ Magneto technology is a new cutting-edge device designed for area inspections, which has the capability to optimise data capture capabilities and safety on mine sites.

The company launched the Magneto-EX version of the robot in August – its EX rating meaning it is classified as safe for use in hazardous areas.

Nexxis has been recognised for the grant due to the value the company is bringing to resources technology and critical minerals processing, one of the Federal Government’s six national manufacturing priorities.

Nexxis founder and director Jason De Silveira said the funding will be critical as the company elevates its technology for commercial use.

“Receiving a share of the AMGC Commercialisation Fund will assist Nexxis create jobs, gain new market exposure and continue to drive innovation in the fast-emerging robotics and tech space,” he said.

“Our team is invested in research and development, engineering and manufacturing to develop transformational technologies across a range of sectors vital to Western Australia and Australia’s economic success.”

De Silveira said Nexxis’ Magneto robot is already starting to turn heads across various industries.

“Robots such as our spider-like robotic crawler, Magneto, designed in our state-of-the-art headquarters in Perth, are revolutionising the energy and mining industries, putting West Australian innovation on the global map.”

Nexxis has been working with partners NERA and CSIRO’s Data61 division on the technology, with the aim to reach fleet scale in Australia.

“Our goal is to deliver leading-edge inspection, testing and measuring robots – among a range of other equipment – at fleet scale to Australia and the world across a range of industries,” De Silveira said.

“The AMGC Commercialisation Fund is helping us take those next steps.”