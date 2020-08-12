Newmont supports Tanami expansion with $24m contract

Newmont has awarded a $24 million contract to ABB for its Tanami gold mine in Northern Territory.

The contract involves the supply, installation and provision of long-term service for mine hoist mechanical and electrical systems for the production shaft at Tanami.

Two complete mine hoist systems, a double drum personnel-riding hoist and a friction hoist will be delivered over a 90-week period.

It marks part of Newmont’s Tanami Expansion 2 project, which is expected to increase the annual capacity of the processing site to 3.5 million tonnes a year from 2.6 million tonnes, and extend the life of the mine beyond 2040.

“The Tanami expansion project (TE2) includes construction of a 5.4 meter shaft that can reach 1460 meters below surface depth to enable recovery of ore at a depth,” Newmont regional project director Neil Steyn said.

“This provides a viable solution to extend the mine and with an additional investment in processing is expected to increase production to 3.5 million tonnes per year.

“ABB’s in-house mechanical hoist design capability will help deliver a tailor-made solution in a cost effective way.”

ABB will also provide Newmont with digital applications covering functional safety, a programmable logic controllers control system, remote operations, shaft communication and drive systems technology.

The Tanami mine has delivered more than 10 million ounces of gold since 1986. The mine currently produces from the Callie underground operation at Dead Bullock Soak with ore processed at the Granites Mill, more than 40 kilometres to the east.

Ore is trucked from the Tanami underground mine to the surface via a system of declines, which presents logistical, ventilation and cooling requirement challenges and constraints to the planned expansion of the mine.