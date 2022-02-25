Newmont partners with AusIMM

The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) has launched a two-year partnership with Newmont Corporation to provide support and opportunities to the gold company’s employees.

The partnership will focus on AusIMM providing support to Newmont’s employees through membership and professional development opportunities, as well as driving industry mentoring initiatives, building diversity and inclusion within the sector, and championing thought leadership.

Newmont’s success, spanning 100 years, is characterised by its purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

As the peak body representing resources professionals, AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin welcomed the opportunity to combine efforts with Newmont to support robust safety standards and technical proficiency.

“Working with leading mining companies like Newmont enables a coordinated approach to advancing initiatives that further support the mining workforce at Newmont and in the broader industry,” Durkin said.

“Through this partnership AusIMM can continue to build an industry that embraces the diversity and capability of all people working in mining, supporting professionals through all stages of their career.”

Newmont Australia regional senior vice president Alex Bates said the formation of the two-year partnership with AusIMM extended the existing informal relationship between the two companies.

“Newmont has many employees who are long-time members of AusIMM, based both here in Australia and across our global operations,” Bates said.

“The opportunity to formalise our partnership while accelerating the development of inclusive and diverse workplaces is important for both organisations and the wider industry. We look forward to working together.”

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency.