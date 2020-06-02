Newmont on track to reach 2020 emissions targets

Newmont has significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions across its operations, with the company’s 2019 sustainability report showing that it has almost fulfilled this year’s targets.

The report, which was released this week, recorded a 13.7 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity compared with its 2013 baseline.

This makes up 83 per cent of Newmont’s 2020 target of 16.5 per cent, which it expects to be reach by the end of this year.

Newmont last year was crowned the top gold miner in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth year in a row and received a “B” score from environmental non-profit CDP for its climate change and water security performance.

The company has continued its dedication towards sustainable operations as it went on to complete its global safety culture review to enhance and improve the way fatality risks can be managed.

Newmont also looked for more environmentally-friendly ways to manages its 104 tailings dam facilities across the globe, while developing a tailings website for public disclosure.

Last year also saw Newmont develop the Global Centre for Indigenous Community Relations and the Advisory Council of Canadian and Indigenous Affairs to boost the company’s commitment for its indigenous relations across the globe.