Newmont looks to restart greenfield drilling after coronavirus delays

Newmont Corporation is continuing to advance the majority of its development projects, including the expansion of the Tanami gold mine in the Northern Territory, despite coronavirus interruptions.

The company’s total capital expenditure for 2020 is expected to be around $US1.3 billion ($1.9 billion) due to the restriction of non-essential activities across the company’s global operations.

Newmont has also deferred some expenditures for the Tanami expansion 2 and Boddington autonomous haulage project in Western Australia until 2021, to soften the blow of capital impacts from the coronavirus.

The company has also steered its exploration budget into safer territory, allocating about 80 per cent of it to near-mine exploration and suspending most of the work during March.

However, Newmont is ramping up near-mine drilling programs and is setting up to restart greenfields exploration and drilling when local restrictions are lifted in Australia, Africa and South America.

With the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus, including the changes to its development schedule and budget, Newmont has revised its 2020 outlook, as almost all of its mines globally are deemed an essential activity.

“The revised 2020 outlook assumes that operations will continue throughout the remainder of the year without major interruptions,” Newmont stated in an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

“Newmont’s long-term guidance remains unchanged, with stable production of more than 6 million ounces and improving costs from 2021 through 2024.”

This 6-million-ounce estimate is at the lower end of the company’s previous outlook and the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) for 2020 is expected to be at the upper range of its previous cost outlook, at $1015 per ounce.

This outlook takes the company’s five operations that were temporarily placed on care and maintenance for around 45 days into consideration and the predicted low production and high cost second quarter of 2020.

The revised outlook includes the consolidated production dropping from 6.3 million to 5.9 million ounces and attributable production revised at 6 million ounces from the previously estimated 6.4 million ounces.