Newmont awards tech contract to K2fly

Newmont has signed a contract worth almost $1 million with K2fly for a resource governance solution in gold mine operations.

The former will use K2fly’s cloud-based platform, called RCubed, to capture and report resource and reserve data from its 12 gold mines and global projects.

K2fly chief commercial officer Nic Pollock said the three-year contract brought the number of global gold miners using RCubed to four.

AngloGold Ashanti, Newcrest Mining and Gold Fields are three gold miners that are already using the platform, according to Pollock.

“We are so proud to have Newmont as a customer as they are the biggest gold miner in the world. However, we also share the same values in social and corporate responsibilities,” he said.

In addition to providing solutions for mineral resource and ore reserve reporting, RCubed also supports the mining companies’ need for environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting.

Newmont’s gold operations span across Africa, Australia, North America and South America.