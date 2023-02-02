Newman rehabilitation gets a boost

BHP’s Newman operations will be rehabilitated with the help of Nyiyaparli Traditional Owner business Resource Operations and Maintenance Services (ROMS).

ROMS was awarded a $2.8 million contract for the work on Nyiyaparli Country.

Work is now underway and involves bulk earthworks and mine rehabilitation of two of the overburden stockpile areas at Newman West.

This is ROMS’ first mine rehabilitation contract with Newman Operations; however, the company has worked across BHP since joining the South Flank project in 2018.

Work under the contract will involve a fleet of Caterpillar dozers to undertake the bulk regrade work and a fleet of ancillary equipment to undertake topsoil spreading, scarification and fauna habitat construction.

“BHP has continued to support our growth and we’re now on-site at South Flank, Whaleback, Jimblebar and Mining Area C, delivering our services to operations, sustaining capital and engineering works,” ROMS managing director Jason Bull said.

“We have two fully trained and developed Indigenous supervisors at BHP sites, as well as nine young Indigenous people completing a Certificate II in civil construction.

“This has helped build a solid portfolio of tickets, with strong on-site learning and positive mentoring through our group’s strong culture.

“We’re extremely appreciative of BHP’s support and look forward to making a positive impact on the local community through our continued partnership with BHP.”

Newman Operations general manager Dan Heal said the partnership with ROMS was just one of the many on which his company hopes to build with Pilbara Aboriginal businesses.

“Supporting our community and working with Traditional Owners towards a common purpose is something I’m particularly excited about growing here in Newman,” Heal said.

“Contracts like this encourage the growth of Indigenous business and create new opportunities for our Traditional Owners to support their own communities.”