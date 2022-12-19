Newcrest on hunt for new managing director

Newcrest Mining is on the search for a new managing director and chief executive officer following the retirement of Sandeep Biswas.

The company’s chief financial officer, Sherry Duhe, will assume the role of interim CEO.

Duhe joined Newcrest in February 2022, bringing with her nearly three decades of experience across global energy and resource companies. A seasoned executive leader, she has served as CFO at two ASX-listed companies.

Newcrest chairman Peter Tomsett thanked Biswas for his dedication and contribution since 2014, and for advising the board of his intention to retire.

“Our company has strong financial fundamentals, a relentless focus on safety and an unrivalled international portfolio of long-life, low-cost gold and copper assets, all of which have been transformed during his tenure,” he said.

“Today, we are Australia’s largest gold company, the biggest gold producer in British Columbia, and have a substantial presence in Papua New Guinea. We also have a meaningful and increasing exposure to copper – a resource vital to global decarbonisation efforts.

“As we look towards the future, it is an opportune time for fresh leadership to accelerate the evolution of our company and ensure we are best placed to make the most of the opportunities in front of us.

“Exciting times lie ahead for Newcrest as we continue to grow profitability, lead the way in innovation and sustainability, and deliver a safe workplace where everyone can thrive and excel.”

Biswas will remain available in an advisory capacity during the CEO transition period, ahead of his retirement on March 18, 2023. His retirement as managing director took effect on December 18.

“Much has been achieved over the past nine years, which has only been possible because of the efforts of the very capable people who work at Newcrest and the strong partnerships built with the communities where we operate. I wish them all the best for the future,” he said.

“It has been an honour to lead this company and ensure safety and innovation have become ingrained into the very core of how we go about our business every day.”